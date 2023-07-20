America’s Sweatiest Cities

July is the hottest month of the year, which also makes it the sweatiest month of the year. But when it comes to sweat, not all cities are created equal. Dating advice website MyDatingAdviser.com gathered data, including humidity and population density, from the 200 largest metro areas in the country and ranked them in order of sweatiness. Here are the Top 10 sweatiest cities in America:

Orlando, Florida Corpus Christi, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana New Orleans, Louisiana Tallahassee, Florida Houston, Texas Montgomery, Alabama Cape Coral, Florida Laredo, Texas Jacksonville, Florida