The results are in – and here’s a rundown of the best-selling video games of 2023:

5. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

3. Madden NFL 24

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

1. Hogwarts Legacy

Other notables include Star Wars: Jedi Survivor at #9, Super Mario Bros. Wonder at #13, MLB: The Show 23 at #14 and Minecraft holding strong at #20.