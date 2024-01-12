Any Italian Could Have Told You This…

A new study – from Italy, of course – has found that eating pasta makes you happy. Pasta and happiness go hand in hand, according to Professor Vincenzo Russo of Italy’s Free University of Languages and Communication. Researchers tracked the brain activity of study participants and found that eating pasta activates a strong emotional state similar to listening to music or watching sports. The study also revealed that people associate eating pasta with spending time with family and friends. 40% of study participants said pasta was a comfort food and 76% said eating it increases happiness.