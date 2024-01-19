Are YOU A Nomophobe?

If you’re not familiar with the term, nomophobia is the fear of being without your smartphone. The name itself is a shortening of the phrase “no mobile phone phobia,” and according to researchers, nomophobia is a legit condition and cases are on the rise. Those who suffer from nomophobia experience anxiety, depression, increased heart rate, sweating, and even difficulty breathing if they don’t have access to their phone. It’s believed that about 71% of the population experiences at least some level of nomophobia, and 21% suffer from severe to extreme nomophobia. Not surprisingly, college students and others in that age group are the most affected.