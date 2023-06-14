Are YOU An Adventurous Eater?

Do you consider yourself an adventurous eater, or do you prefer to stick with what you’re familiar with? According to a recent poll, 53% of Americans like to try new cuisines and taste new flavors. The most common reason people tried a new food was because a friend or family member recommended it. Other reasons include a nearby restaurant serving a different cuisine or traveling to a new location. Less adventurous eaters cite a lack of opportunity, unavailability in their area and fear of not liking it as reasons for not trying new foods. The poll also found that the average American tries six new foods each month.