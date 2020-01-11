Area schools awarded ag literacy grants

(St. Paul, MN) – Four area schools have been awarded funding to support agricultural education in the classroom.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced the grants from Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) and the MAITC Foundations.

The grants will support educational efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.

Local winners include Butterfield Odin, where teacher Jen Harris was awarded $650.76 toward her Honeybees in the Classroom project.

At St. Paul’s Lutheran School in New Ulm, teacher Beth Wolf received $1,000 for her Farm to Grocery to Table efforts.

Brooke Sanders of Lake Crystal Wellcome-Memorial Elementary was awarded $1,000 for her Planting You Pizza project.

In Redwood Falls, teacher Anne Goche received $638 for a field trip to Gilfillan Historic Farm Site.

A total of 14 projects received grants of up to $1,000 each.

For more information about Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.