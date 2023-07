A brewery in Lincolnton, Georgia, is selling a 16-month wall calendar that features shirtless dudes flaunting their “dad bods.” Back Paddle Brewing, a veteran-owned, small-batch brewery, is selling the calendars for $20 – and then donating all the proceeds to charity. According to the project leaders at Back Paddle Brewing, a team of ladies evaluated the pictures – while drinking wine – to decide who made the calendar.