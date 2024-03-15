Better Pump The Breaks on Protein

According to a new study, chowing down on too much protein can lead to heart disease. Of course, high-protein diets are a big deal for athletes, bodybuilders, or people trying to improve muscle mass and strength. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine found that getting 22% of calories each day from protein can mess up your arteries – and increase the risk of heart disease. So … Eat your steak. And drink a protein shake here and there. But also, be sure to eat your veggies.