Bicyclist struck and killed by school bus in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist has been struck and killed by a school bus in a Twin Cities suburb.

The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn Park. Authorities say an adult male was hit at an intersection and died at the scene.

The driver of the school bus is cooperating with police. Ten students were on the bus at the time, which was headed to a local charter school. No one on the bus was hurt. The students were transferred to another bus which took them to school.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting local police in the investigation.

(Copyright © the Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)