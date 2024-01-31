Big ‘Ol Bottle Of Kickin’ Ranch

Fans of Jimmy John’s Kickin’ Ranch sauce – and there are some real die-hards out there – were upset by the sandwich chain’s decision to drop the sauce from its menu in favor of a brand-new Jalapeño Ranch, but there is still a chance to get it – and a lot of it. Kickin’ Ranch will remain on the menu until January 22nd, but Jimmy John’s is also offering a unique commemorative bottle of the sauce for a limited number of fans. Only 100 of the 32-ounce bottles will be sold online for the ridiculously low price of one-cent. The bottles will be sold to the first 100 people who want one, as long as they have a penny. But you better hurry up and visit the Jimmy Johns website, because these are probably going fast.