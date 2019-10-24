Blue Earth County to host elections class

(Mankato, MN) – The 2020 presidential election is expected to draw record voters, and both seasoned and brand-new ballot-casters individuals have an opportunity to better understand the election process.

Blue Earth County will offer “Preparing for the Poles,” a class taught by election leaders in the county. Residents will get the chance to learn what goes on behind-the-scenes to get ready for an election, and improve their knowledge of voting and election information. The class will also highlight new technology being used at the polls, how to become involved in election day, what happens after the votes are in, and more.

Classes will be held at the Blue Earth County Library, Mankato:

Monday, November 4th at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12th at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information on the class, contact (507) 304-4341.

