Bundle Me Warm store provides winter wear for families in need

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato’s Salvation Army is now accepting donations for its Bundle Me Warm Program.

Bundle Me Warm will begin on Monday, October 28th and runs through November 1st. The Bundle Me Warm store will be located in the Youth Center at 700 Riverfront Drive. Families in need can shop the store for winter wear free of charge a total of three times during the season.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store at 201 Star Street.

