Easter is right around the corner … so Cadbury is looking for this year’s Easter Bunny stand-in as part of their Clucking Bunny contest. As they do every year, the candy giant is considering cats, dogs and other non-rabbit candidates — but this year, they’re giving special consideration to rescue animals. The winning pet and pet parent will win $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 to donate to the shelter of their choice. Pet parents will have until February 23rd to snap a pic of their rescue pet in bunny ears and upload it to the contest website.