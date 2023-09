By now, most of us have learned that mixing a box of M&Ms into our warm theater popcorn takes it over the top, but that certainly isn’t the only way to elevate your movie snack. Tasting Table has 15 suggestions to mix into your popcorn, but these sound particularly delicious:

Reese’s Pieces

Skittles

Sour gummies

Cookie dough bites

Butterfingers

Goobers