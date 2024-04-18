Worried About Good Gut Health? Skip The Pills And Eat An Apple!

A lot of us spend big bucks on pricey pre- and probiotics for our gut health, but according to a scientist and dietician, there’s a much cheaper way to boost good gut bacteria … just eat an apple. “Apples contain fiber, and particularly a probiotic fiber called pectin, that feeds your ‘good’ gut bacteria,” said Dr. Emily Leeming, author of the soon-to-be-released book Genius Gut: How to Eat For Your Second Brain. “It also contains plenty of polyphenols, which have a prebiotic effect on the gut microbiome.”

Leeming also took a bite out of the whole probiotic supplement craze. [“You] don’t need to take a probiotic supplement if you’re already well and just generally want to support your gut microbiome,” she said. “What you eat has a far bigger impact.”