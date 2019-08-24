Charges: Windom man knocked girlfriend’s tooth out in Talcot Lake Park assault

(Windom, MN) – A Windom man is accused of knocking his girlfriend’s tooth out in a brutal assault.

Daniel G. Lugo, 21, was charged with felony 1st and 3rd-degree assault in Cottonwood County Court Wednesday.

The criminal complaint says that Lugo and his girlfriend went to Talcot Lake Park on August 19th, where they had a few drinks in front of a bonfire. Lugo’s mother was also present, and tried to cool the couple down as they began to argue about moving out of state, according to the complaint.

Court documents say the victim left the park for short time after Lugo shoved his mother. When she returned, Lugo grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, according to the complaint. The victim told police she got up and told Lugo “not to do that to her.” He responded by slamming her onto the hood of her car and punching her in the face, according to the victim.

The victim alleges Lugo broke her tooth out and her mouth was bleeding following the assault.

Lugo told police his girlfriend had scratched his face because he wouldn’t get into the car, so he pushed her off and to the ground. He denied causing the injury to her face and tooth, saying her never touched her.

