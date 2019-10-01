Child dies in Sibley County swing set incident

(Gaylord, MN) – A child is dead in Sibley County after an incident involving a swing set.

A release sent by the Sibley County Sheriff’s office says a juvenile boy was unresponsive after being hit by a swing set at a location about three miles north of Le Sueur on Sunday just after 7:35 p.m.

Police say the boy suffered severe upper boy injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato by ambulance where he later died of his injuries.

Assisting the sheriff’s department was the Henderson and Le Sueur police departments, Ridgeview Ambulance, and Le Sueur Fire Department.

