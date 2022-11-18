Chocolate Is Inflation Proof

Inflation is forcing everyone to pinch their pennies a little tighter these days and cut back on spending, but not when it comes to chocolate. According to a new U.S. Chocolate Confectionery Market report, chocolate sales are booming. So why is chocolate seemingly unaffected by inflation and a looming recession? Experts say it’s because people are stressed out and chocolate is the perfect comfort food. Hershey reported a 12.6% increase in sales in the third quarter of this year. Of course, holidays like Halloween and Christmas don’t hurt.