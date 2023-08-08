Chores From Our Parents Were A GOOD Thing

As a kid, you probably hated when your parents made you do chores, but now one in four adults say they have fond memories of doing work around the house because it helped them bond with their parents. According to a new survey, 64% say they even find comfort in doing household chores the way their parents taught them. More than 2,000 people were polled about the most important cleaning tips they learned as kids and here’s what they said:

Pick up the household item, don’t just dust around it.

Hand-wash dishes in a specific order: silverware, glasses, plates, then pots and pans.

Clean the kitchen before leaving it.

After you use a bar of soap, clean it off.

Keep surfaces clean.

Take off shoes inside the house.

Move furniture around while vacuuming.

Divide the house into zones and assign each person in the household a zone to clean.

Listen to music while cleaning and relax as you clean.