City workers discover damaging Mankato fire

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato city workers performing routine maintenance discovered a house fire Monday night.

A release from Mankato Public Safety says city crews were working on water flushing operations at around 10:15 p.m. when workers smelled smoked and reported the fire.

Firefighters dispatched to 2410 Volk Avenue found smoke coming from the windows and the eaves of the home upon arrival. The fire was extinguished and it was determined that no one was home.

Damages are estimated at $60,000. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

