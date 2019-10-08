County Road 4 to close for culvert replacement

(Mankato, MN) – County Road 4 will close for maintenance starting Tuesday.

The stretch of road between 586th Avenue and 592nd Avenue northeast of Mapleton will close beginning Tuesday, October 8 while an existing culvert is replaced with a box culvert.

Drivers should expect the road to be closed for approximately three weeks.

Residents and landowners should contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns.

