Cure For Cancer Could Be Closer Than We Realize

A vaccine to eradicate cancer cells could be a reality within many people’s lifetimes. The biotech company Orbis Health Solutions is developing a shot that would be individualized to the patient. Typically, your immune system doesn’t recognize cancer cells as foreign, and so it allows them to grow and replicate. But this shot would use your tumor cells, re-introducing them into your body in a way that your immune system would perceive them like an infection. Early trials on melanoma patients have shown promise, and a three-year Stage 3 trial of 500 cancer patients is set to start soon. And unlike existing treatments such as chemotherapy, the side effects of this shot are minimal – similar to other vaccines.