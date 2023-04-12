Traveling can be really great. You get to visit new places, participate in new activities, eat new foods. But while all of those things are great, they can also contribute to something known as “destination constipation.” If you’ve ever experienced the inability to “go” when you go on trips, then you’ve had to deal with it, and experts say it’s a very common occurrence. As one doctor explained, “Travel brings a lot of changes in sleep, diet and stress level that can influence or completely disrupt the normal routines that keep people regular.” Doctors attribute travel constipation to the following:

You don’t have the opportunity to go at your usual time.

Your sleep cycle is off.

You’re not well hydrated.

You’re eating different foods.

You’re in a different time zone