DIY Taco Bell?

It’s hard to imagine Taco Bell making it even easier for people to have a Crunchwrap or quesadilla just the way they like it, but here we are and what a time it is to be alive. The Bell has partnered with Kraft Heinz to create at-home cooking kits so that you could make your very own Taco Bell meals right in your own home. The kits come in two varieties – Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla – and will be sold both at Walmart and online. Each kit comes with all the ingredients you need, except for your meat of choice – you’ll have to provide that yourself. They also come with instructions to help you make it just like Taco Bell.