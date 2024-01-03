Do You Spy On Your Partner?

A new survey found that more than 40% of respondents said they have had a partner who cheated on them. And how did they find out about the cheating? Spying, of course. 14% of those who had been cheated on said they found out about the cheating by spying on their partner. This includes tracking their location, checking their social media, checking bank accounts, following them, hiring a private investigator, and more. And it seems that spying on your partner – especially to see if they are cheating – is more prevalent in some states than others. People in Alaska snooped on their partners the most, followed by Vermont, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Hawaii.