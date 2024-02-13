Do You Wear Your Wedding Ring EVERY Day?
February 13, 2024 4:55AM CST
The pandemic changed many things … including our wedding ring wearing habits. A survey by PureWow found that 65% of respondents (all married women) said that since the pandemic, they wear their rings based on the occasion rather than a daily occurrence. Some of the reasons given:
- “I don’t put any jewelry on when I work from home.”
- “It gets in the way of daily tasks like cooking, doing dishes and laundry.”
- “Wearing my wedding ring is part of getting dressed. If I’m not getting dressed to go out, then I won’t put it on.”