Do You Wear Your Wedding Ring EVERY Day?

The pandemic changed many things … including our wedding ring wearing habits. A survey by PureWow found that 65% of respondents (all married women) said that since the pandemic, they wear their rings based on the occasion rather than a daily occurrence. Some of the reasons given:

“I don’t put any jewelry on when I work from home.”

“It gets in the way of daily tasks like cooking, doing dishes and laundry.”

“Wearing my wedding ring is part of getting dressed. If I’m not getting dressed to go out, then I won’t put it on.”