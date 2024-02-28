Does Married Life Make For A Happier Life?

The answer is yes, according to a new Gallup poll. More than 2 million adults were surveyed between 2009 and 2023 and asked how they would rate their life, on a scale of zero to 10. The data showed that adults who are married reported being much happier than those in any other relationship status. Over the poll’s time span, married people were anywhere between 12% and 25% happier than unmarried people. The author of the report cautioned, however, that getting married doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be happier.