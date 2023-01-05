Does Your Clutter Make You A Candidate For The TV Show ‘Hoarders’?

Comfortable in the clutter … Would you say your living space is neat and organized — or a cluttered mess? According to a new survey, 67% said their home is cluttered — but they don’t want to get rid of anything in case they may need it again one day. This clutter consists of old clothes, old books and magazines, lots of useless cords and cables, and more. Beyond not wanting to let go, 18% said they just can’t be bothered to deal with it and 14% said they didn’t have the time to deal with it.