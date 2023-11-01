Dollaritas Are BACK At Applebee’s

Gathering up some loose change won’t get you much these days … but it can get you a margarita at Applebee’s. For the first time in three years, the chain restaurant is bringing back the Dollarita — the $1 tequila drink that will make your Applebee’s date night a little more affordable. A corporate spokesperson says the Dollarita was introduced to the menu in 2017, and it quickly became one of the chain’s most successful promotions. It went away for a few years, but it’s now back at all locations for a limited time.