Don’t Swim With Your Apple Watch

If you own an Apple smartwatch, you may not want to go swimming with it. A professional scuba diver in Illinois named Darick Langos earns his living by plunging into lakes with a metal detector to recover people’s lost valuables. He says that Apple smartwatches must slide off the wrist with ease because he has found about 200 of them during his dives. He says nearly all of them have their original sports bands on them and warns “they do not stay on in the water.” He says he was hired to find some of the smartwatches, but most of them he just happened to find on his dives.