Don’t You Dare Let Go Of That Balloon!

If you’ve ever handed a child a balloon only for them to let go of it and then scream as it sails off into the sky, you’re going to want to make sure you tie it around their wrist – especially in Florida. The Sunshine State is tightening its littering laws, and releasing a single balloon into the air could result in a $150 fine. The state already has a law on the books banning the release of 10 or more balloons, but the new law will ban any number of balloons. The law is in place to protect wildlife like birds, dolphins, and turtles. If Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the new law, it will go into effect on July 1st. There is one important thing to know. If you do get caught releasing a balloon, you can blame it on a young kid. Children six and under are exempt.