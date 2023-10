The folks at DiGiorno’s have taken a stand on the two most divisive toppings out there and decided to put them together. So, now, when you go to your grocer’s frozen case, you can buy a pie topped with both pineapple and pickles. If the combo of flavors sounds too weird, relax: Each pie is divided 50-50 between the two toppings, which don’t mingle unless you want them to.