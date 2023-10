Americans are still not hydrating enough. No matter how often we hear that the recommendation is eight cups of H2O every day, the average American drinks only five cups a day, according to a new study. And the results vary by age, with Gen Zers drinking only four cups a day, compared Gen X and Baby Boomers chugging six. 70% of people said they would drink more water if it tasted better, which is why 82% said they often add flavorings to their water.