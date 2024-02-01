Eat For Your Hair

Want healthy locks? Eat more salmon – wild salmon, to be precise. The foods you eat can directly impact the health of your hair and dieticians are revealing which foods in particular you should be eating. At the top of the list is salmon, because it’s rich in quality protein, marine collagen, omega-3s and zinc. Dieticians recommend eating salmon twice a week. If fish isn’t your thing, they recommend eating other hair-healthy superfoods like almonds, walnuts, eggs, citrus fruits, skin-on chicken, and legumes.