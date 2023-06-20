Eggscellent News!

If you stopped buying eggs over the past several months because of how expensive they got, you should take another look at the grocery store. If you haven’t noticed, the price of eggs has come down — a lot — which is great news for breakfast. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for a dozen grade A, large eggs has dropped 32% between January and April, and will continue to drop in the coming months. However, this does not mean that inflation is easing. The high price of eggs was never a result of inflation, but rather a result of a terrible avian flu outbreak. But experts now say that the outbreak is easing up and the egg supply has increased, thus creating lower prices.