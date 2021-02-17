‘Ellen’ Pays Tribute To MN Kindergarten Teacher Battling Cancer

Ellen met the extraordinary Kelly Klein, who has been an elementary school teacher at Falcon Heights Elementary School in Minnesota for over three decades. Last year, she found out her ovarian cancer had returned and is now terminal, with a projection of 10 to 15 years left to live.

Even during her second battle with cancer, she continues to teach kindergarteners over Zoom while she’s at the hospital for her chemotherapy treatments.

She talked with Ellen about continuing to teach through her chemotherapy treatments, and how seeing her kids’ smiling faces is the best medicine. “I’m finding out that I made a difference,” Klein said.

Ellen surprised Kelly with a touching tribute from current and past students, and gave her a special gift from Shutterfly.