Emails Are A Waste Of Time

A new survey found that the average employee spends 10 hours and 47 minutes a week writing and sending emails — even though most of them believe that no one fully reads them. The average worker sends 112 emails a week and spends just over five-and-a-half minutes on each one. Only 36% believe that their emails are read and fully understood by the recipients. 62% say that even when someone responds to their email, they never actually answer the question that was asked. 46% of respondents said that email is an “outdated form of communication.”