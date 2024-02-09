Enjoy A Bowl Of Taco Bell Breakfast Cereal

If you’ve always loved Taco Bell’s delicious cinnamon twists, you can down ’em by the bowlful — because they’re now available in cereal form. The breakfast treat is available for free, but only with Uber Eats delivery orders over $2 from Taco Bell placed before 11 a.m. in six major cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. And be warned, the promo is only available once per customer, so you’d better savor your make the most of your first (and last) box.