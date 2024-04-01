Expecting A Tax Refund? Better Read This!

With the tax deadline just a little more than a month away, everyone sure could us a nice refund check, but a poll finds that a quarter of Americans actually have no idea if they’ll be getting anything back from the government this year, and that’s causing them a lot of stress. Those who do expected a refund, say they expect to receive about $2000 – because that’s what they typically get. But unlike in years past, when they may have spent that refund check on vacations or luxury items, 67% say they will spend it more responsibly this year, including 36% who say they will save it.