Fatal Shooting in Duluth

(Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com)
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Duluth.
The Star Tribune reports he gunfire occurred about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the southern edge of the city.
Police say officers arrived and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his midsection.
Police say he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.
No arrests have been announced.
