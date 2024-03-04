Feeling A Little Down? Eat THIS!

Have some kiwi. Scientists in New Zealand have found that eating the fruit can improve your mood – in as little as four days. The reason? Seems the fuzzy fruit is packed with vitamin C – which is associated with improved mood, vitality, and well-being. “It’s great for people to know that small changes in their diet, like adding kiwifruit, could make a difference in how they feel every day,” study co-author Tamlin Conner, of the University of Otago.