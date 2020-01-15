First significant snowfall of 2020 possible this weekend

(Mankato, MN) – It’s been a largely uneventful winter so far, but this weekend could mark the first notable snowfall of the year in southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service is calling for up to 7 inches of snow Friday, but local forecasters are predicting even more.

Mark Tarello – Mankato’s favorite weatherman – said yesterday that there is potential for a “sizeable snow event” Friday through Saturday. The KEYC News 12 meteorologist predicts that if everything stays on track, the southern Minnesota region could see anywhere from 6-12 inches of snowfall.

Tarello also cautions that blowing snow could also be a factor. NWS also predicts a blustery weekend, with gusty southeast winds as high as 30 miles per hour Friday.

Temps are also expected to plummet from Saturday into Sunday, with winds shifting to the northwest and gusting up to 40 miles per hour. As the winds calm down on Sunday, the temps are forecast to top out at single-digits.