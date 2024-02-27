For Gen Z, Reading is SEXY

They may have been born in the digital age, but Zoomers are passionate about some old-fashioned entertainment – reading. From TikTok accounts recommending books to in-person and online book clubs, Gen Zers are embracing the joy of curling up with a book.

22-year-old model Kaia Gerber, whose mom is Cindy Crawford, recently launched her own book club called Library Science. She told British Vogue, “Books have always been the great love of my life. Reading is so sexy.”

Libraries are seeing more Gen Zers as well, who prefer the quiet space to noisier coffee shops. According to The Guardian, in the UK, visits to libraries by young adults are up 71%