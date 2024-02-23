Forget Dry January, How About Detox February?

A digital detox, that is. We have all heard about the downsides of spending too much time on social media, but instead of focusing on the negative, we should look at the upsides of taking a break from it all – whether it’s a few hours, a few days, or even longer. According to experts, these are just some of the benefits you’ll get from a digital detox:

Reduced Anxiety and Depression

Better Sleep

Stronger social connections

Increased focus

No more FOMO

Increased productivity

Better health