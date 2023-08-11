Forget Frying Eggs, It’s SO Hot You Can Bake Cookies Outside

We’ve all heard the phrase, “It’s so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk.” Well, the National Weather Service office in Midland, Texas, decided to test out another food in the extreme heat. They put a batch of chocolate chip cookies on a tray on the dash of a car when the temperature was 105 degrees outside. After four and a half hours — and with the temp inside the car at 190 degrees — the cookies were done, even if the weather service said the “weren’t golden brown cooked.” The experiment was just another way to remind people to not leave kids or pets in a car on a hot day.