Forget Pumping Iron, Just Pop A Pill

Soon, you can get all the benefits of exercise in a pill. Researchers at the University of Florida have created a new compound that could help people lose weight by mimicking exercise – without ever breaking a sweat. When tested on overweight mice, the compound helped the mice lose weight by tricking the muscles into thinking they had exercised more than they did. This, in turn, boosted metabolism and helped them lose weight. But that’s not all … This new drug was even able to boost endurance in the mice, enabling them to run 50% more than they were capable of before — all WITHOUT any actual physical activity.