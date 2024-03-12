River 105 River 105 Logo

Forget The Walking Dead, Watch Out For The Walking Deer

March 12, 2024 4:32AM CDT
Forget The Walking Dead, Watch Out For The Walking Deer
Alpha Image Library

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), which experts are calling Zombie Deer Disease, has taken hold in 32 states, and, unfortunately for the critters, it’s fatal in 100% of cases. CWD has been detected in deer, elk, moose, reindeer, and caribou. It causes the animals to drool, appear lethargic and emaciated and also seem to have a blank stare, which brought on the “zombie” name. Researchers are most alarmed by the fact that the illness can jump to other species – even humans. In other words, steer clear of Bambi!

