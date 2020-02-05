Fort Ridgely hosting candlelight trail event this weekend

(St. Paul, MN) – Fort Ridgely invites visitors to ski, snowshoe, or hike by candlelight this Saturday.

The park is one of 30 locations that will hold a candlelight event hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this winter.

Fort Ridgely visitors can drop by the park between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 8th and hike, snowshoe, or ski a one-mile candlelit trail while stars twinkle overhead.

The trail is suitable for beginners of all ages. Visitors should bring their own equipment, including snowshoes, skis, or ice cleats.

Afterward, visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or cider near a crackling bonfire.