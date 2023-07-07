Get Paid To Get Your Daily Steps In

Here’s some motivation to get your steps in this summer. Fitness site GymBird is looking to hire a “Chief Step Officer.” If chosen, you’ll have to walk every day — and work your way up to taking 10,000 steps in a single day. You’ll get a month to work up to this challenge, but by the last day of the month, you will have to take those 10,000 steps within a 24-hour period. If you do it, you’ll get $10,000. You also have to document your progress through videos, social media posts, and more.