Get The Full Movie Experience At Home

If you ever watch movies at home and wish you could have your favorite over-priced movie theater popcorn and candy, Cinemark Theatres now says you can. The theater chain is now partnering with DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats to deliver all of your favorite theater concessions like popcorn, candy, ICEEs, and nachos right to your door. It’s just like being at the theater, only when you spill popcorn all over the floor, you’ll have to pick it up yourself because it is, after all, your own floor.